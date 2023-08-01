KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 1 August 2023 - A significant shift in the Malaysian employment landscape has emerged, with 52% of Malaysians actively seeking a new job right now, according to a recent nationwide study. A further 12% are planning to start a job hunt in the next 6 months. This unprecedented trend unveils a dynamic job market marked by increased fluidity and the willingness of individuals to explore new career opportunities.This recent study by specialist recruiters Michael Page Malaysia surveyed 1,453 workers in Malaysia and reveals that 60% of employees have changed roles since the pandemic started. This data indicates a fundamental shift in the workforce's relationship with their jobs, leading to an "Invisible Revolution" characterized by a more transactional approach to work.According to the Michael Page Malaysia Talent Trends 2023 report titled "The Invisible Revolution", the pace of change is accelerating. An astonishing 9 in 10 Malaysians who started a new job last year are open to new opportunities. A flexible mindset towards career progression has become the new norm, with the majority viewing job transitions as a regular part of their employment journey.Further illustrating this trend, Nic Chambers, Managing Director of Michael Page Malaysia says, "95% of all employees in Malaysia are open to considering new opportunities. Even generally happy employees will explore new career prospects. Malaysian employees are now seeking a more comprehensive package – attractive salaries, flexibility, career growth, frequent recognition and a work culture that aligns with their values in a range of areas, including sustainability, and diversity, equity and inclusion."The correlation between the economy and job-seeking behaviour is becoming more apparent. In fact, 72% of the population are more likely to seek a new job when the economic environment deteriorates. However, this openness will not necessarily convert into job applications. After a high volume of career migration during and after the pandemic, people now focus on finding employment opportunities that best meet their individual ambitions and fulfil their vision of an ideal work-life balance.Nicholas Kirk, CEO at PageGroup, said, "The trends in Malaysia mirror the sentiment of the global talent market – every region has seen a transformative change across all age groups, markets, and industries."These are not fleeting trends or reactionary responses to a period of turbulence. Rather, they are reshaping the workplace in a way that will subtly yet fundamentally change the way businesses attract and retain their talent."These findings serve as a powerful prompt for corporations to engage in a thoughtful recalibration of their talent acquisition and retention strategies. It is clear that the Malaysian job market is not simply evolving, but undergoing a profound evolution. In the competition for the finest talent, employers must not merely keep pace with these changes but anticipate them, formulating strategies that cater to the expectations and aspirations of today's career seekers.Hashtag: #MichaelPage #TalentTrends2023 #InvisibleRevolution

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.