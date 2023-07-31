SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach - 31 July 2023 - From July 20th to July 22nd, the 12th Beauty and Lifestyle Expo and Global Beauty and Lifestyle Summit, themed "The Era of Compound Interest," orchestrated by Yi Beauty & Lifestyle, was successfully held at Shanghai Fuyue Hotel. More than 30,000 people working in the beauty, fashion, and consumer goods industry gathered and discussed the "winning formula" of the new era in an all-rounded way and at an in-depth level.In the first half of the year, Yi Beauty & Lifestyle orchestrated the "Influencer Festival" and the "Global Treasure Brand Plan," centered around tier-1 and tier-2 influencers in distinct niches. They conducted over 10 brand-channel product matching salons and nearly 20 sessions of recruiting group-buying heads to bolster sales salons. Moreover, they cultivated a product manager community comprising over 2,000 individuals and established a comprehensive industry-academia-research system with more than 50 experts and scholars. For the second half of the year, Yi Beauty & Lifestyle will continue to help the industry into the "Compound Interest Era" by adhering to three strategic focus areas: "Influencers and Live-streaming E-commerce," "Channel Strategies," and "Product Excellence."During this period, Yi Beauty & Lifestyle has organized the Cosmetic Innovation Technology Summit, the Private Domain E-commerce Summit, and sourcing meetings with live-streaming influencers from platforms like Douyin and Kuaishou.Yi Beauty & Lifestyle has set up four central exhibition pavilions: the National Brand Pavilion, the Great Word-of-Mouth and Favourite Products Pavilion, the Imported Brand Pavilion, and the Emerging Trends Pavilion.Yi Beauty & Lifestyle released the "Top 100 Channels List," which gathers high-quality channels with comprehensive capabilities within the industry and infuses vitality into China's beauty and fashion sector.Yi Beauty & Lifestyle boasts an extensive network of members across all channels, with over 4,000 brand members spanning more than 50 countries and regions, thus wielding a profound influence within the beauty and lifestyle industry. Presently, Chinese beauty brands are going abroad, capturing the attention of international markets. To better serve its members and friends, Yi Beauty & Lifestyle has initiated the "Sailing Forth Overseas Expansion Plan", collaborating with prominent platforms and enterprises. Yi Beauty & Lifestyle extends a warm invitation to outstanding overseas brands to connect and collaborate with them.Hashtag: #YiBeauty&Lifestyle

