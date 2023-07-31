Re-launch “Bedding Recycle Program” with Crossroads Foundation

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 31 July 2023 - DREAM CASA LOVE CASA - At Casablanca, we are very obligated to society. We believe sustainability and business accomplishment goes in hand in hand. In the near future, Casablanca will focus our community effort on more NGOs in need, and spread the love and warmth around. As long as this year is the 30th anniversary of Casablanca, we decide to re-launch the "Bedding Recycle Program", which is in collaboration with Crossroads Foundation.Since COVID-2019 raise the awareness of the hygienic issues in HK, many donation events paused in these years. However, it became better in 2023 and donation affairs started again. As Casablanca is the first organization whose promote the recycling of bedding products in HK since 2019 and received 130 boxes of bedding products to help people in need, therefore, Casablanca and Crossroads decided to re-launch the program. This time we not only aimed to encourage the public to donate their old bedding product to help those in need and raise awareness of "reuse" and "renew" in public, but also strengthen the concept of "donate instead of throwing away".There will be 19 spot points for collecting the bedding between on 1st August 2023 to 31st August 2023, which located in our concept stores. Donators could donate any bedding items, not only from Casablanca, we accept all bedding brand products. After the donation, there will be a Casablanca 10% off coupon for the donators. Since Casablanca is very obligated to society, we promised that we will donate HK$1 with 1 share on the promotion Facebook post to Crossroads Foundation apart from the collecting bedding program.Date: 1st August 2023 to 31st August 2023Location: Casablanca 19 concept storesAddress: https://bit.ly/202308recyclef Item that we needed: Pillow case, Fitted sheet, Quilt cover and QuiltNotices:1. Bedding must be 85% in good condition2. Bedding is not damaged or stained3. Bedding must be washed before donationCasablanca appeals to the public to support the Bedding Recycling Program, to replace discard with donations, and to jointly promote environmental protection.Hashtag: #casablancehk #CasablancaHK #卡撒天嬌 #Bed #Bedding #HongKong

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Casablanca

Established in 1993, Casablanca is a leading home textiles company engaged in the design, production, distribution, and retailing of bedding products founded as Casablanca Group Limited (incorporated in the Cayman Islands). Casablanca Group Limited has been listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited since 2012 (Stock Code: 2223). The Group is headquartered in Hong Kong and adheres to the design concept of "Fashion, Creativity, and Functionality", with a commitment to the research and promotion of healthy sleep. It operates mainly in three proprietary brands – Casablanca, Casa Calvin, and CASA-V – with a unique artistic Italian aesthetic to create stylish European-style homes.



Casablanca hosted under the theme of "Leading Sleep Technology, Transcending into a Sustainable New Generation", in addition to continuous research and development of environmentally friendly bedding materials, it also focuses on fulfilling corporate social responsibilities.



For more information about the Casablanca Group, please visit http://www.casablanca.com.hk/



About Crossroads Foundation

Crossroads Foundation is a Hong Kong based, non-profit organization serving global need. We believe that, in a broken world that sees too much suffering, we should do all we can to link those who are in need with those who can provide help. So we provide an intersection, literally a crossroads, to bring both together. We offer four global crossroads services: Global Distribution, Global X-perience, Global Hand and Global Handicrafts. (www.crossroads.org.hk)

