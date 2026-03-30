KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — Capital A Bhd has appointed Effendy Shahul Hamid as its deputy chief executive officer (CEO), effective April 6, 2026, to strengthen and reinforce the group’s leadership team as the company enters its next phase of growth.

The group said Effendy’s addition will enhance capabilities primarily in strategic decision-making and ecosystem orchestration, while ensuring strong and sustainable execution across Capital A’s businesses as it pursues regional expansion.

Capital A CEO Tan Sri Tony Fernandes said Effendy’s experience and leadership style make him a natural fit for the group’s next phase of growth.

“He understands how ecosystems create value and is able to rally teams around clear goals and deliver real results.

“At this point, we want to go further and faster in all our businesses on the back of digital innovation, and Effendy brings exactly the kind of depth and perspective that we need,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Effendy said this is a rare opportunity and one that is too good to pass up.

He said the ability to derive value anchored on superior technology use and ecosystem expansion is what he believes the best companies of the future will need to possess.

“I am hoping to get back on the learning curve, working closely with the various CEOs of Capital A group of companies and AirAsia X to create and unlock the high potential of their businesses.

“I am also looking forward to applying my previous experience in financial services to define a proposition in this space for the group,” he said.

He said Capital A’s strong ecosystem access and use cases provide an ideal platform to demonstrate what the future could look like in this vertical.

Effendy, who previously served at CIMB Group, brings over two decades of regional leadership experience across banking, digital transformation, partnerships and ecosystem building.

During his 21 years at the banking group, he led its regional retail franchise, drove its digital banking agenda, and spearheaded the bank’s digital payment platform venture. — Bernama