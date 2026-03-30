KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — The investigation paper on the case of two individuals from the Wangsa Maju Federal Territory Residents’ Representative Council (MPP), allegedly soliciting protection money from a business premises, has been sent to the deputy public prosecutor (DPP) today.

Wangsa Maju Police chief SAC Mohamad Lazim Ismail said the police are now awaiting further instructions from the prosecution regarding the next course of action.

“The investigation paper has been referred today. We have also put forward several recommendations, but we will need to wait for the DPP’s final decision before taking any further action,” he told a press conference here.

He added that, so far, statements from four witnesses have been recorded to assist the investigation under Section 385 of the Penal Code.

Recently, closed-circuit television footage went viral showing two men introducing themselves as MPP members while asking for money from a massage centre.

The suspects were arrested on Thursday and both were released on police bail yesterday. — Bernama