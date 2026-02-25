KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — U Mobile has signed a three-year 5G wholesale contract with Telekom Malaysia (TM), paving the way for Unifi Mobile to gain access to U Mobile’s 5G network. This also means Unifi Mobile’s 5G services are expected to move from DNB’s 5G network to U Mobile’s 5G infrastructure once the transition process is completed.

Under the agreement, U Mobile will provide end-to-end 5G Multi Operator Core Network (MOCN) services. This includes provisioning, system integration, activation, testing and continuous optimisation of its 5G MOCN services to enable TM to deliver 5G connectivity to its customers.

U Mobile said the appointment follows a structured evaluation process and reflects the strength of its next-generation 5G infrastructure. The company is targeting 80 per cent Coverage of Population (COPA) by the second half of 2026 and said its rollout is currently progressing ahead of schedule.

U Mobile CEO Wong Heang Tuck said, “U Mobile is delighted to be appointed as TM’s 5G wholesale partner. We were selected after a structured evaluation process and the award is testament to the strength of our next gen 5G network capabilities. We are confident in our ability to deliver superior performance, reliability, robust security and enhanced customer experience to TM, supporting its ambitions to strengthen mobile competitiveness and advance its convergence strategy.”

He added, “This award is more than a commercial milestone, it underscores the value of healthy infrastructure competition in driving innovation and building a resilient, sustainable telecommunications ecosystem. We are grateful to the Government for appointing us as Malaysia’s newest 5G network provider and for the opportunity to realise the intent of a dual network landscape. We look forward to working closely with TM to accelerate 5G adoption and create long-term value for the industry and the nation.”

TM is also one of U Mobile’s key partners in its accelerated 5G network rollout. Last year, TM signed a 10-year agreement with U Mobile valued at RM2.4 billion which covers leased fibre line access to U Mobile’s RAN sites, data centre and TM Edge facility leasing, and trunk line connectivity for inter-regional data transport.

Separately, TM announced in a filing on Bursa Malaysia that it has exercised its contractual rights to terminate its Access Agreement (AA) with Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB).

As mentioned in the announcement, “TM had on February 24, 2026, exercised its contractual rights under the Access Agreement (AA) with Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) dated October 30, 2022, and issued a notice to DNB and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to terminate the AA (AA Termination), in accordance with the terms of the AA. The AA Termination is subject to regulatory consent.”

TM says mobile services are a critical pillar of TM’s convergence ambitions, enabling integrated fixed, mobile, content and smart services across consumer, SME and enterprise segments. It also said the introduction of the Government’s dual 5G network framework provides the opportunity for TM to evaluate options that best support long-term competitiveness and value of its convergence offerings.

It added that the transition of 5G services will be thoroughly planned and carried out smoothly to ensure no disruption to customers’ experience. It also acknowledged DNB’s pioneering role in accelerating Malaysia’s nationwide 5G rollout and it remains committed to industry collaborations in advancing Malaysia’s digital infrastructure ecosystem. — SoyaCincau