MANAMA, (Bahrain), Feb 11 — AirAsia X (AAX) has made Bahrain as its key strategic hub for medium-haul expansion beyond Asia, a move aimed at strengthening connectivity between Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

The long-haul low-cost airline said Bahrain’s strategic location and robust aviation infrastructure make it a central pillar in its plans to facilitate greater flows of travellers and trade between the regions.

The move follows a letter of intent signed between Capital A Berhad and Bahrain’s Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications in November 2025.

Bo Lingam, Group CEO of AirAsia X, described the milestone as part of the airline's transformation into a "truly globally connected airline" after emerging from the pandemic stronger and more focused.

“Bahrain fits squarely into our long-term network blueprint to link Asean and Asia to the world," he said, highlighting the airline's five-year growth plan supported by a secured orderbook of 374 new aircraft.

Tan Sri Tony Fernandes, CEO of Capital A and Advisor to AAX, added that the partnership will also strengthen the broader aviation ecosystem, allowing other Capital A businesses like cargo operator Teleport and MRO (maintenance, repair, and overhaul) services to scale alongside the airline.

The Bahraini government welcomed the partnership, citing the economic benefits it will bring.

Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Bahrain's Minister of Finance and National Economy, said the investment will reinforce Bahrain’s position as a key gateway, create direct employment, and generate opportunities across tourism, logistics, and hospitality.

“This agreement with AirAsia X is a strategic decision that reflects Bahrain’s strength as an economic partner, and its role as a centre for regional and global connectivity,” he said.

As part of its growth strategy, AirAsia X will continue to expand its hub connectivity, supported by ongoing fleet upgrades and digital initiatives, while staying true to its value proposition of affordable long-haul travel.