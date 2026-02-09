KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — Boustead Heavy Industries Corporation Bhd’s (BHIC) shares were suspended from trading on Monday (Feb 9) at 9.31 am, pending an announcement.

The counter’s last trade stood at 31.5 sen per share, with a market capitalisation of RM174.93 million.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, BHIC said the request for the suspension was made under paragraph 3.1(b) of Practice Note 2 on Requests for Suspension of the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Securities.

It said Bursa Securities approved the company’s request for suspension until 5.00 pm on Tuesday (Feb 10). — Bernama