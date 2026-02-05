KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — Malaysia’s Services Producer Price Index (SPPI) rose one per cent in the fourth quarter (4Q) of 2025, maintaining the same rate of increase for the third consecutive quarter, said Statistics Department Malaysia (DOSM) today.

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said in a statement today that the accommodation, food and beverage service activities index increased by 3.1 per cent against a 3.4 per cent rise in 3Q 2025, driven by the restaurants and mobile food service activities index (3.5 per cent) and beverage service activities (three per cent).

Meanwhile, the transportation index rose by 2.2 per cent, up from a 0.5 per cent increase in the previous quarter, supported by a 7.1 per cent increase in the passenger air transport index.

“The education index also rose by 1.5 per cent (Q3 2025: 1.4 per cent), driven by secondary education (2.3 per cent) and higher education (1.6 per cent).

“Other indices that recorded an increase were health (0.7 per cent), real estate activities (0.6 per cent) and professional (0.5 per cent),” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Uzir added that the arts, entertainment and recreation index declined by 3.8 per cent, after a slight 0.4 per cent increase in 3Q 2025, while the information & communication index also recorded a slight decrease by 0.1 per cent.

Quarter-on-quarter, he said SPPI increased by 0.3 per cent compared to 0.1 per cent in the previous quarter, mainly contributed by transportation (1.2 per cent) and accommodation and food and beverage service activities (0.8 per cent) indices.

“Additionally, the real estate activities, education, and health indices each recorded an increase of 0.2 per cent, while the professional index increased by 0.1 per cent, similar to the previous quarter.

“However, the arts, entertainment and recreation index declined by 3.3 per cent, while the information and communication index remained unchanged,” he added.

On an annual basis, the chief statistician highlighted that the SPPI posted a marginal 0.9 per cent increase in 2025 compared with a 0.7 per cent rise in 2024.

The increase was primarily driven by the accommodation, food and beverage service activities (3.4 per cent), followed by arts, entertainment and recreation index (1.8 per cent) and education indices (1.3 per cent).

“Other indices that recorded an increase were health (0.7 per cent), professional (0.6 per cent) and real estate activities (0.2 per cent).

“In contrast, the transportation index declined by 0.4 per cent, and the information & communication index recorded a slight 0.1 per cent decrease,” he added. — Bernama