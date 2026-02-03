KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — Bursa Malaysia opened higher today, tracking Wall Street’s overnight gains as bargain-hunting activities emerged following the previous week’s sharp selloff.

At 9.53am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 7.64 points to 1,748.52, after opening 15.21 points higher at 1,756.09, compared with last Friday’s close of 1,740.88.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 376 to 370, while 465 counters were unchanged. A total of 1,417 counters were untraded and 62 suspended.

Market turnover stood at 756.30 million shares valued at RM597.06 million. — Bernama