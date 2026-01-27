KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — Batik Air Malaysia plans to add 10 more aircraft this year, increasing its fleet to 63 planes as the airline accelerates network expansion, improves operational resilience and strengthens connectivity from Subang Airport.

Chief executive officer Datuk Chandran Rama Muthy said the additional aircraft comprising Boeing 737 and Airbus A330 will support higher frequencies, more standby capacity and service enhancements across its regional and international network.

“With more aircraft coming in, we will have more standby aircraft available which allows us to better manage disruptions such as adverse weather conditions and reduce knock-on delays,” he told Bernama on the sideline of the airlines’ ‘Fixed Fares for Your Reunion’ campaign, which was launched by Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

Also present were Minister of Transport secretary general Datuk Seri Jana Santhiran Muniayan, Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) chairman Datuk Mohamed Sharil Tarmizi and CAAM CEO Datuk Captain Norazman Mahmud.

Batik Air Malaysia currently operates 53 aircraft, serving 65 destinations across 20 countries, and expects the fleet expansion to underpin further growth in frequencies and services this year, Chandran added.

Earlier in his speech, Chandran said Batik Air is targeting an on-time performance (OTP) rate of 85 per cent by mid-year as the airline continues to improve operational reliability amid rising travel demand and seasonal disruptions.

He said the carrier’s OTP has already shown marked improvement over the past three months, recording a consistent performance of above 70 per cent.

“The improvement reflects ongoing operational adjustments, including better capacity planning and aircraft availability, although external factors such as weather conditions and airport constraints remain beyond the airline’s direct control,” he said.

Batik Air Chief Executive Officer Datuk Chandran Rama Muthy delivers his opening remarks at the launch of Batik Air’s Fixed For Your Reunion and Smart Travel Fare Initiative at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur January 27, 2026. — Bernama pic

Chandran said the airline’s focus on punctuality forms part of a broader effort to reduce travel fatigue and provide safer, more reliable alternatives to long road journeys, particularly during peak festive periods when congestion and delays are common.

He added that additional flights and higher frequencies on key domestic and regional routes were also aimed at supporting smoother passenger flow while sustaining service standards.

Meanwhile, Chandran said the fixed-fares campaign provides passengers with pre-determined, reliable fares ahead of the peak travel season, allowing families to plan their Chinese New Year journeys with confidence.

He said passengers can now enjoy fixed fares from Kuala Lumpur/Subang to Kuching, with one-way fares from RM318 and to Kota Kinabalu, with one-way fares from RM378.

“The booking period is open now until Feb 13, 2026, with travel scheduled from Feb 13 to 16, 2026.

“Batik Air has added extra flights from Johor Bahru to Penang (Feb 12 to 14, 2026) and Sibu (Feb 13 to 15, 2026),” he said.

He added that one-way fares start from RM388 to Penang and RM588 to Sibu, providing passengers with additional flexibility during the festive period. — Bernama