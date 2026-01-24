KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — QSR Brands (M) Holdings Bhd, the operator of KFC, Pizza Hut and Life, recorded a 31 per cent revenue growth from KFC Malaysia and Pizza Hut Malaysia, its two largest contributors, for the financial year 2025 (FY2025).

The group in a statement said the performance was achieved despite external challenges faced by the food and beverage industry over the past two years, which prompted a renewed focus on identifying growth opportunities.

It noted that the period marked its most significant challenge since the Covid-19 pandemic, leading management to sharpen its strategic focus through a new framework aimed at unlocking new demand, driving menu innovation, investing in people and technology and strengthening engagement with communities through nation-building initiatives.

This framework focuses on tapping new pools of demand to grow transactions, menu innovation, temporarily closing loss-making stores (which have now been reopened), investing in people and technology and fostering a renewed bond with the community through nation-building initiatives.

“QSRB also demonstrated leadership by being the first to temporarily close loss-making stores in April 2024. This was done after careful planning and analysis selectively to focus resources on store network providing higher returns. These stores have now been reopened,” read the statement.

In 2025, QSR Brands entered into a strategic partnership for its upstream poultry business, enabling the group to redirect resources towards its core restaurant operations while strengthening its balance sheet.

“Between 2024 and 2025, QSR Brands implemented measures to safeguard jobs and ensure employment was preserved. This is a fundamental part of their values, putting people first,” it said.

To support leadership succession and organisational transformation, a group of young management talents under the ‘NextGen’ initiative was promoted into senior management roles to drive strategic execution.

QSR Brands said nation-building remains central to its values with initiatives aimed at supporting Malaysians from all walks of life particularly underserved communities.

Among these initiatives are collaborations with the Raja Zarith Sofiah Centre for Advanced Studies on Islam, Science and Civilisation (RZS-CASIS) at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia, to foster deeper community understanding and Islamic scholarship, as well as a partnership with the Johor state government to sponsor 2,000 iPads for secondary school students under the Sekolah Rintis Bangsa Johor initiative.

Through its brands, the group also supports B40 communities via KFC scholarships covering full tuition fees and accommodation for students at local public universities, as well as the Sehati Feed-to-Educate campaign supporting 1,400 families across the country to provide food aid to primary school children so they have sufficient nutrition to attend school.

Encouraging young Malaysians to bring out the best in themselves, the group added that KFC partnered with Johor Motor Racing (JMR) supporting the regional ambitions of Tunku Panglima Johor Tunku Abdul Rahman Sultan Ibrahim and Tunku Putera Johor Tunku Abu Bakar Sultan Ibrahim, who have demonstrated that success can be achieved through hard work and determination, and the events were organised for youth to engage with the princes and hear first-hand about their experiences and journey.

Meanwhile, QSR Brands Chairman Tan Sri Jamaludin Ibrahim said the FY2025 results demonstrated the group’s strength and vision.

“FY2025 proves that QSR Brands is more than resilient, we are a force of progress. Delivering double-digit growth while safeguarding our people and customers reflects the strength of our management and leadership team, and the trust placed by our board and shareholders. We are not just delivering results, we are shaping the future of Malaysia’s F&B industry,” he said.

QSR Brands chief executive officer and managing director Nehchal Khanna said the group is entering FY2026 with renewed confidence following the full reopening of all outlets.

“The future of QSR Brands lies in harnessing technology and innovation to unlock new growth. With our Transformation Roadmap in motion, we are confident of expanding our leadership across Asean, driving operational efficiency, and creating sustainable long-term value for our shareholders,” he said as he highlighted that strong governance has been a cornerstone of QSR Brands’ success.

“Our ability to deliver consistent results is underpinned by strong governance, compliance, and disciplined execution.

“We deeply appreciate the unwavering support of our chairman, Board, and shareholders Johor Corporation (JCorp), EPF, and CVC, together with all our partners. With this collective backing, we have built a framework of internal controls and clear policies that ensure every initiative, from menu innovation to digital transformation is aligned with our long-term vision and delivers measurable impact,” he shared. — Bernama