KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) has signed a tripartite Energy Wheeling Agreement phase two (EWA phase 2) under the Lao PDR-Thailand-Malaysia-Singapore Power Integration Project phase two (LTMS-PIP 2.0), enabling the transmission of electricity from Lao PDR to Singapore.

The tripartite agreement was signed today between TNB, Electricité du Laos and the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand.

In a filing to Bursa Malaysia today, TNB said EWA phase 2 enables the sale, transmission and purchase of electrical energy at a minimum of 30 megawatts from Lao PDR to Singapore through Thailand and Malaysia, using the participating countries’ existing interconnection facilities.

The agreement will be effective for a period of two years beginning from the signing date of January 14, 2026.

“The role of TNB under EWA phase 2 is to wheel or transmit energy generated from Lao PDR to Singapore, with Electricité du Laos paying wheeling charges to TNB for the wheeling services.

“This arrangement completes the full implementation of LTMS 2.0, together with the previously inked Energy Supply Agreement between TNB and Keppel Electric Pte Ltd on September 20, 2024, for Malaysia to also supply electricity to Singapore under the same LTMS 2.0 framework,” it said.

Meanwhile, in a separate joint statement, TNB president and chief executive officer Datuk Megat Jalaluddin Megat Hassan said EWA phase 2 marks another significant milestone in advancing the Asean Power Grid (APG) agenda, underscoring multilateral governance among Asean member states and further promoting cross-border electricity trading in the region.

He emphasised that, as a key player in the APG, TNB remains committed to enhancing regional energy security while leading the energy transition agenda.

“Malaysia has consistently reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening energy cooperation across the region.

“In this regard, TNB will provide its unwavering support to the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation in advancing the vision of a more interconnected and resilient Asean energy landscape,” he added. — Bernama