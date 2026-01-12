NEW DELHI, Jan 12 — Malaysian automaker Proton Holdings Bhd is exploring partnerships, including dealerships and assembly from completely knocked-down (CKD) kits, to enter Algeria’s growing car market.

Proton’s interest in the key North African market aligns with Algeria’s policy of encouraging local vehicle production.

“Proton is looking for potential investment opportunities in manufacturing and local partnerships,” Malaysian Ambassador to Algeria Datuk Rizany Irwan Muhamad Mazlan told Bernama on Monday.

Rizany said Muhamad Azwan Muhamad Nor, Proton’s regional manager for North Africa from the company’s international sales division, recently visited Algeria to study potential business and investment opportunities in the automotive sector.

Algeria, due to its large population, unmet vehicle demand and a focus on domestic manufacturing, is seen as a significant market in Proton’s international growth strategy.

Muhamad Azwan held meetings with major business groups to evaluate market conditions and partnership opportunities.

Proton is looking at a “phased approach” to enter Algeria, starting with dealership operations, according to the Malaysian ambassador.

Afterwards, the company aims to set up semi-knocked-down (SKD) and CKD assembly plants before investing in a full manufacturing facility.

Algeria’s demand is around one million vehicles per year, according to industry estimates. — Bernama