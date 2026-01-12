JAKARTA, Jan 12 — Indonesia is preparing to implement a nationwide single rice price policy starting in 2026 in a bid to reduce price disparities between regions, Coordinating Minister for Food Affairs Zulkifli Hasan was quoted by local media as saying on Monday, reported Xinhua.

The policy is aimed at ensuring uniform rice prices across the country, including in eastern Indonesia, with the government providing support for distribution financing to address logistical challenges.

“We don’t want eastern Indonesia to pay higher prices. In 2026, we will strive to apply a single rice price nationwide,” Hasan said after a coordination meeting on food affairs.

According to him, the plan requires strengthening the role of state-owned logistics agency Bulog, particularly in managing rice distribution and maintaining national price stability. The government has discussed providing Bulog with an assignment margin to ensure sufficient financing capacity for carrying out these tasks.

He added that authorities also reviewed national rice supply conditions amid projections that the main harvest season may begin earlier, starting in February, which is expected to help support price stability.

Prices discussed as a reference for the policy include around 14,900 rupiahs (about RM3.90) per kilogram for premium rice and 13,500 rupiahs per kilogram for medium rice. Under Bulog’s subsidised food supply and price stabilisation programme, rice for lower-income groups is sold at between 11,000 and 12,000 rupiahs per kilogram.

Hasan said the single-price rice policy remains under preparation and will require coordinated support in areas including distribution, financing and infrastructure. — Bernama-Xinhua