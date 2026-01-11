KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) today announced the appointment of former Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) director-general Datuk Azlan Shah Al Bakri as the new KTMB group chief executive officer, effective tomorrow.

It said in a statement today that the appointment reflects the board of directors’ confidence in Azlan’s credibility and expertise, particularly within the public transportation ecosystem and in organisational governance.

According to the country’s rail transport service operator, this is also in line with KTMB’s commitment to continue strengthening the delivery of the country’s rail services in a phased, progressive and user-centric manner.

“KTMB believes the appointment will strengthen the organisation’s strategic direction in implementing operational reforms, enhancing service delivery levels, and strengthening strategic cooperation with stakeholders for the benefit of the people and the development of the country’s mobility,” according to the statement.

Meanwhile, KTMB chairman Datuk Ahmad Redza Abdullah, in the same statement, said that Azlan’s appointment was made based on his strong leadership record and extensive experience in the public transportation sector.

“KTMB is confident he will drive the company towards higher achievements through an approach based on good governance, operational competitiveness and improved customer experience,” he also said.

At the same time, Azlan expressed his commitment to strengthening KTMB’s capabilities as the nation’s rail operator through continuous improvements that emphasise safety, service reliability, and operational efficiency for the benefit of users. — Bernama