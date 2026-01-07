KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — Bursa Malaysia has continued its downtrend at mid-morning amid a lack of catalysts.

At 11.11 am, the FBM KLCI fell 2.15 points to 1,670.20, down from yesterday’s close of 1,672.35. The benchmark had started the day 0.88 of-a-point lower at 1,671.47.

Losers outpaced gainers in the broader market at 490 versus 328, while 459 counters were unchanged, 1,372 untraded, and 10 suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.20 billion units worth RM820.14 million.

Among the heavyweights, Petronas Dagangan rose two sen to RM19.86, TNB advanced six sen to RM13.64, TM added two sen to RM7.73, Maybank was flat at RM10.70 and IHH Healthcare decreased five sen to RM8.60.

On the most active list, Tanco gained two sen to RM1.21 and THMY increased four sen to RM1.06, while MMAG was flat at 7.5 sen, Capital A fell three sen to 41.5 sen and Insights Analytics eased two sen to RM1.68.

Among the top gainers, BLD Plantation jumped RM1.18 to RM15.80, United Plantations appreciated 74 sen to RM31.22, Hong Leong Industries bagged 22 sen to RM16.50 and Sunway Construction went up 21 sen to RM6.03.

Of the top decliners, Nestle depreciated RM1.50 to RM118.80, Dutch Lady went down 28 sen to RM30.60, Allianz slipped 14 sen to RM20.26 and Kelington was 13 sen easier at RM4.84.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index dipped 14.37 points to 12,313.45, the FBM Top 100 Index discounted 12.67 points to 12,106.96, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index slipped 20.94 points to 12,108.65.

The FBM Mid 70 Index narrowed by 4.94 points to 17,123.24, and the FBM ACE Index eased 25.94 points to 4,924.96.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index decreased by 10.25 points to 19,760.37, the Energy Index edged down 1.23 points to 766.05 and the Industrial Products and Services Index shed 0.20 of-a-point to 172.35, while the Plantation Index advanced 38.17 points to 8,329.28. — Bernama