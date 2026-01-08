PUTRAJAYA, Jan 8 — Economy Minister Datuk Seri Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir today declared 2026 as the “year of execution”, as the government shifts its focus to delivering policies under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP).

Speaking at his 2026 Minister’s Address, Akmal said this year, which is the first year of RMK13 implementation, must focus on ensuring policies are translated into tangible outcomes for the public.

“In the year 2026, we set our determination, resolve and focus that this is the year of execution, the first year of implementing 13MP,” he said.

“We must ensure that every policy we make is translated into programmes, initiatives or projects that ultimately reach the people, according to the right target groups,” he added.

Akmal stressed that execution would be made a key performance indicator (KPI) across the ministry, including at the leadership level.

“We want execution to become our shared KPI, for the secretary-general, deputy secretaries-general, directors, heads of departments and agencies, including as a KPI for myself and the deputy minister,” he said.

He said the Madani government was committed to ensuring 13MP does not remain merely a written document, but is implemented in a structured and impactful manner.

“The government is fully committed to ensuring that every strategy under 13MP is not just written on paper, but translated into real, organised actions that have an impact on the people,” Akmal said.

Akmal said the implementation phase would be critical in determining the country’s economic direction, particularly as Malaysia faces an increasingly challenging global landscape.

“This implementation phase will determine the direction of the national economy in facing a more challenging global landscape, while strengthening our efforts to escape the middle-income trap,” he said.

To strengthen oversight, he said 13MP implementation would be monitored through a digital framework under the MyRMK system, which includes key performance indicators and implementing agencies.

“Monitoring of 13MP implementation will be further strengthened through the digitalisation of the policy implementation plan, including KPIs and the list of implementing agencies through the MyRMK system,” he said.

Akmal also emphasised the need to prioritise small, high-impact projects that deliver immediate benefits to the public.

“When damaged bridges, potholed rural roads, dilapidated quarters, clinics and schools can be resolved quickly, the people see the government present in solving real problems on the ground — not merely talking about mega projects,” he said.