KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — The Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) is stepping up efforts to support the global expansion of Malaysian exporters, with its 2026 roadmap outlining 203 high-impact trade promotion programmes.

Newly appointed chief executive officer (CEO) Abu Bakar Yusof said the programmes reflect Matrade’s unwavering commitment to propelling Malaysian brands into the global marketplace.

“This initiative is designed to strategically empower 13,400 Malaysian companies, particularly micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), in the export market,” he said in a statement today.

Abu Bakar, who became Matrade CEO on Dec 20, 2025, also emphasised the agency’s priority of ensuring seamless continuity and sustained export momentum under the 13th Malaysia Plan.

“Matrade remains dedicated to delivering tangible outcomes for our exporters while fostering an ecosystem that drives inclusive and sustainable growth for the nation’s economy,” he added.

Meanwhile, the 2026 strategic roadmap highlights a strong focus on business continuity and human capital development, including strengthening workforce competencies to address emerging global megatrends such as artificial intelligence, as well as challenges arising from tariff impacts and evolving trade dynamics.

In addition, Matrade will pursue strategic collaborations by deepening public-private partnerships with prominent local and international entities to strengthen the trade and export ecosystem and facilitate global expansion for Malaysian companies, particularly MSMEs.

The agency will also accelerate the national sustainability agenda by expanding the Greening of Export Supply Chain Programme to better prepare MSMEs and exporters for global environmental, social and governance (ESG) compliance and disclosure requirements.

These initiatives position Matrade as a strategic facilitator of sustainable trade, supporting Malaysian companies in meeting global ESG expectations while enhancing market access, supply chain resilience and long-term international competitiveness.

Matrade will also deepen policy-level collaboration through the Government Sustainability Engagement Programme.

Internally, the agency champions the adoption of solar energy and green infrastructure, and was recently awarded the Energy Management Gold Standard by the Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation.

Another focus is market diversification. Abu Bakar said Matrade is actively implementing export initiatives in emerging and fast-growing markets, including Latin America, Central and South Asia, West Asia and Africa, while reinforcing trade and export relations with traditional partners such as the United States, China, Asean and the European Union.

“We will continue to work closely with the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry in promoting the utilisation of existing free trade agreements (FTAs) to enhance market access, strengthen supply chain resilience and facilitate end-to-end digital trade.

“For the period from January to November 2025, exports to FTA markets accounted for approximately 67 per cent of Malaysia’s total exports,” he added. — Bernama