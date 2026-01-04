JOHOR BAHRU, Jan 4 — The Johor state government continues to empower future talent through the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Johor Talent Development Council (JTDC) and international partners, including Alibaba-related companies, to implement the AI Design Training Programme.

State Education and Information Committee chairman, Aznan Tamin, said the collaboration involved JTDC with Iskandar Investment Berhad (IIB), Singapore Economy and Management Institute and Duiyo Pro, an Alibaba subsidiary that focuses on the field of AI design.

“The collaboration also proves the confidence of investors and global industry players in the talent potential and direction of AI technology development in Johor.

“This effort was strengthened by the results of my Working Visit with the JTDC delegation to Alibaba Business School at Alibaba Headquarters, Hangzhou,” he said in a statement posted on his Facebook page.

He said the initiative opened up a space for direct exposure to the world’s giant technology ecosystem as well as the real applications of AI in education and industry.

According to him, a special briefing was also given by Alibaba Digital Commerce group general manager, Gu on Alibaba’s business processes and how AI technology is utilised to improve efficiency, competitiveness and sustainable talent development.

“As a result of the strategic cooperation, this MoU focuses on the establishment of the “Alibaba Centre of Excellence” in Medini as a hub for AI learning, research and collaboration as well as intensive AI talent development and digital innovation.

“... in addition to the implementation of the Alibaba AI Design Expert Certification Programme to produce Johor AI experts who are capable of handling real-world projects, not just theoretical ones.

“Inshallah, the first group of registration is expected to begin in the Second Quarter (Q2) 2026 involving around 200 initial trainees, thus improving the skills, market value of Johor residents in line with the development of JTDC,” he said.

Aznan also hopes that the collaboration will have a major impact on the regional AI industry and realise the aspiration of making Johor a major AI technology hub in Malaysia. — Bernama