WASHINGTON, Dec 23 — The US ​Food and Drug Administration approved Novo Nordisk’s weight-loss pill on Monday, giving the ‌Danish drugmaker a leg up in the race to market a potent oral medication for shedding pounds as it looks to regain lost ground from rival Eli Lilly.

The ‍pill is 25 milligrams of semaglutide, the same active ingredient in injectable Wegovy and Ozempic, and ‌will be sold under the brand name Wegovy. Novo already sells an oral semaglutide for type 2 diabetes, Rybelsus.

The approval could help spur a turnaround for Novo after a rocky year of sliding shares, profit warnings and slowing sales of its injectable ‍Wegovy amid intense competition from Lilly and pressure from compounded versions.

US-listed shares of Novo jumped 6 per cent in extended trading after the approval announcement.

A 64-week, late-stage study showed participants who took 25 mg of oral semaglutide once daily lost an average of 16.6 per cent of their body weight, compared with 2.7 per cent for those on a placebo.

The pill was approved for chronic weight management in adults with obesity or overweight and at least one related health condition, broadening the potential patient pool at a time when insurers, employers and governments are wrestling with spiraling healthcare costs related to obesity.

It could help open the door to tens of millions of untapped patients in a global ‍market, forecast to ‍be worth some US$150 billion (RM610 billion) a year by next decade.

“You’re going to see a huge uptake in the patient base as new indications open up and as oral versions hit the market,” said Anand Iyer, Chief AI Officer ​at telehealth firm Welldoc.

Novo is banking on the pill’s first-to-market advantage to revitalize sales in the US, where it has lost ground to Lilly. Lilly’s next-generation weight-loss pill orforglipron could be approved as soon as late March.

David Moore, Novo’s executive vice president of US operations, said a daily pill could boost interest and uptake of the drug. Novo is manufacturing the pill in the United States in North Carolina and has ‌been building up supplies of the pill “for some time” to ensure that it has “ample supply”, he said.

Some 40 per cent of American adults are obese, US government data shows, and around 12 per cent ‍say they currently take GLP-1 drugs, according to a poll published last month by health policy research organization KFF.

Novo ‌had a ‍first-to-market advantage with injectables, but initially struggled to meet explosive demand. Eventually, Lilly got ahead with its rival Zepbound, which now ‍leads for weekly US prescriptions.

Novo and analysts say a weight-loss pill would address injection hesitancy and expand access.

Analysts say pills ‍could capture around one-fifth share of the market by 2030, particularly ⁠among patients who prefer simpler and less ‍invasive treatment options. — Reuters