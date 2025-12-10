KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — Bursa Malaysia opened lower today as investors turned cautious, taking profits ahead of the United States Federal Reserve’s rate decision and following mostly weaker Wall Street performance overnight.

At 9.10 am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) shed 5.04 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 1,609.13 from yesterday’s close of 1,614.17.

The index had opened 3.13 points lower at 1,611.04.

On the broader market, decliners led gainers 151 to 130, with 281 counters unchanged, 2,187 untraded, and 12 suspended.

Turnover totalled 156.26 million shares valued at RM84.90 million.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd vice-president of equity research Thong Pak Leng said Wall Street ended mostly lower as traders remained side-lined ahead of the key announcement, while the US 10-year yield edged higher to 4.188 per cent.

On the local front, he noted the FBM KLCI managed to close above water at around 1,614 yesterday.

“Although the rate decision is expected to provide clearer policy direction, investors are likely to remain cautious. We anticipate the benchmark index to hover between 1,610 and 1,620 today,” he told Bernama.

The US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is holding its policy meeting on Dec 9-10, 2025.

Among heavyweights, Maybank was unchanged at RM10.10, Public Bank added one sen to RM4.38, while CIMB Group and IHH Healthcare eased two sen each to RM7.83 and RM8.51, respectively. Tenaga Nasional improved two sen to RM12.72.

On the most active list, TWL was unchanged at 2.5 sen, LAC Med gained 1.5 sen to 76.5 sen, Zetrix AI added 2.5 sen to 83 sen, Velesto Energy rose half-a-sen to 26 sen, and BMS Holdings remained at 18 sen.

Top gainers included Nestlé, up 70 sen to RM112.40, DKSH advanced 68 sen to RM5.95, Petronas Dagangan rose 28 sen to RM19.26, Far East gained 15 sen to RM4.50, and Sarawak Oil added eight sen to RM3.92.

Among the top losers, Malaysian Pacific Industries fell 22 sen to RM31.66, Press Metal dropped 14 sen to RM6.70, Batu Kawan eased eight sen to RM19.22, LPI Capital shed eight sen to RM14.52, and Hong Leong Bank slipped eight sen to RM21.20.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index fell 24.44 points to 11,908.76, the FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 22.71 points to 11,771.96, the FBMT 100 Index eased 26.31 points to 11,694.67, and the FBM ACE Index slipped 11.69 points to 4,742.60, while the FBM 70 Index rose 8.23 points to 16,672.73.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index decreased 38.64 points to 18,891.54, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged down 0.38 of-a-point to 166.10, and the Plantation Index eased 15.30 points to 8,066.24, while the Energy Index gained 0.77 of-a-point to 752.70. — Bernama