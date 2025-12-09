PETALING JAYA, Dec 9 — Worldwide Holdings Berhad (Worldwide Holdings) has been awarded the Employer of Choice (Private Sector) – Gold Category by the Malaysian Institute of Human Resource Management (MIHRM), recognising the company’s exemplary HR practices and employee engagement, the group said yesterday.

The award highlights Worldwide Holdings’ commitment to fostering a progressive and high-performance workplace, with a focus on talent development, employee well-being and continuous improvement across all levels of the organisation.

The accolade was received by Kamal Zaharin Nazir, Chief Shared Services Officer of Worldwide Holdings Berhad.

“This award reflects the effectiveness of our long-term people strategy. At Worldwide Holdings, we believe that when we invest in our employees, we invest in the future of our company.

“We will continue to develop meaningful initiatives that nurture talent, encourage innovation and create a sustainable, high-performance culture. This achievement further enhances Worldwide Holdings’ reputation as a forward-looking, responsible and people-centric organisation,” said Datin Paduka Norazlina Zakaria, Group Chief Executive Officer of Worldwide Holdings Berhad.

MIHRM, Malaysia’s premier professional body for HR development, evaluates companies based on leadership, HR strategy, employee engagement, continuous learning and innovative HR practices.

Worldwide Holdings’ strong performance across these areas positioned it as a standout recipient in the Gold category.

In addition to this recognition, Worldwide Holdings was recently awarded the Gold Class 2 Award under the MSOSH Occupational Safety and Health 43rd Awards.

Two of its subsidiaries also secured accolades at the Selangor Investors Appreciation Awards by Invest Selangor: Worldwide Envirogreen Sdn Bhd received the Highest Investment by Domestic Companies in Selangor for the Services Sector for 2023, while Worldwide Hydro Energy Sdn Bhd earned the same title for 2024.

These achievements underscore Worldwide Holdings’ commitment to operational excellence, responsible business practices and strategic investment that drives long-term impact for its stakeholders and the State of Selangor.

A wholly-owned subsidiary of Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Selangor (PKNS), Worldwide Holdings Berhad operates across Environment, Energy, Property and Medical Devices.

The group is recognised as a leader in environmental management services and a key player in property development within the Klang Valley.