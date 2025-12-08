KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — A seminar aimed at helping Yunnan-based companies expand into Malaysia drew about 80 participants in Kuala Lumpur today, bringing together industry players from both countries to discuss trade, logistics and investment opportunities.

The event — the “Yunnan Enterprises Going Global and Implementing the Business Model Seminar” — was hosted by the Kunming South Asia and Southeast Asia International Logistics Research Institute, and organised by Yunnan Salam International Trade Co Ltd and Makiplago Holdings Sdn Bhd, according to its organisers.

Speakers from China included Liu Jinxin, dean of the Kunming South Asia and Southeast Asia International Logistics Research Institute, and Zhu Jiangpeng, chairman of Yunnan Salam International Trade Co Ltd.

Malaysian representatives — Makiplago Holdings chairman Jamaluddin Ibrahim, Rhaze Telehealth International Sdn Bhd chief executive Munaver Ahmad and Malaysian Tourism Federation president Ganesh Michiel — also expressed interest in widening economic collaboration. — Picture courtesy of Makiplago Holdings Sdn Bhd

Both highlighted long-standing links between Yunnan and Malaysia and said logistics, cultural exchange and market development offered room for stronger cooperation.

Malaysian representatives — Makiplago Holdings chairman Jamaluddin Ibrahim, Rhaze Telehealth International Sdn Bhd chief executive Munaver Ahmad and Malaysian Tourism Federation president Ganesh Michiel — also expressed interest in widening economic collaboration.

A discussion session brought in speakers from both sides, including Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) member Du Juan; Kunming International Flora Auction Center chairman Cao Ronggen; Professor Ma Yunpeng of the Yunnan Halal Certification Service Center; Yunnan Yumai Logistics chairman Duan Jiatong; and directors of the Salam Yunnan Halal Center, Li Ronghua and Wu Yuzhong. They exchanged views on logistics facilitation, cultural exchange, and the flower, coffee and halal sectors.

Several companies from both countries signed cooperation agreements during the event, with organisers describing it as a step forward in procurement and foreign trade efforts. — Picture courtesy of Makiplago Holdings Sdn Bhd

Selangor state executive councillor for public health and environment Jamaliah Jamaluddin took part in the closing ceremony and said Yunnan and Malaysia had strong potential for cooperation in health, elderly care, agricultural products and the halal supply chain.

She said Selangor’s infrastructure, workforce and state-level support measures made it a suitable location for Yunnan firms to establish a presence.

Several companies from both countries signed cooperation agreements during the event, with organisers describing it as a step forward in procurement and foreign trade efforts.

The event — the ‘Yunnan Enterprises Going Global and Implementing the Business Model Seminar’ — was hosted by the Kunming South Asia and Southeast Asia International Logistics Research Institute, and organised by Yunnan Salam International Trade Co Ltd and Makiplago Holdings Sdn Bhd. — Picture courtesy of Makiplago Holdings Sdn Bhd

Agricultural goods and halal products from Yunnan were also showcased and drew strong interest from attendees.

Organisers said the seminar provided a platform for Yunnan businesses to assess opportunities in Malaysia and explore possible expansion plans.

Before the event, the visiting delegation toured office facilities at the Atlanta Building in Kuala Lumpur’s Golden Triangle and expressed satisfaction with the location.