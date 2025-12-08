KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — DRB-Hicom Bhd’s unit, Composites Technology Research Malaysia Sdn Bhd (CTRM), has acquired Spirit AeroSystems Malaysia Sdn Bhd (Spirit MY).

In a statement today, the conglomerate said the acquisition follows the approval obtained from DRB-Hicom shareholders on November 14, 2025 and those from the European Commission and the United States Federal Trade Commission, made public on October 14, 2025, and December 3, 2025, respectively.

“The acquisition provides a strategic opportunity to further enhance CTRM’s competitive position in the aerospace industry by enhancing its aerostructures expertise.

“This would contribute towards improved scale, efficiency, and growth in various areas that would elevate CTRM’s presence in key aerospace programmes and deepen its relationships with global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); thus, expanding CTRM’s relationships with Airbus for their A220, A320, and A350 programmes, and with Boeing on the 737 and 787 programmes,” it said.

DRB-Hicom said the Spirit MY acquisition will give CTRM a stronger platform to pursue continuous improvement, operational discipline, and drive long-term value creation for its stakeholders.

The statement said the combined organisation will create greater capacity for investment in workforce development, technological advancement, and sustainability initiatives, all of which are critical enablers to meet future industry demands and securing CTRM’s role as a resilient, future-ready aerospace player. — Bernama