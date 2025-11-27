KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — Bursa Malaysia’s benchmark index opened higher on Thursday, extending gains amid improved sentiment following a rally on Wall Street and firmer global markets.

At 9.05am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 3.61 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 1,628.11 from Wednesday’s close of 1,624.50.

The index had opened 2.66 points higher at 1,627.16.

However, the broader market was weaker, with 161 decliners outpacing 146 gainers. Another 252 counters were unchanged, 2,217 were untraded, and 95 were suspended.

Turnover stood at 908.27 million shares worth RM64.59 million.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd vice-president of equity research Thong Pak Leng said the FBM KLCI extended its positive momentum on consistent market participation.

“The sustained trading interest indicates that confidence is gradually returning to the local market.

“Strength in sectors tied to consumer spending, services and industrial activity continues to support the view that domestic fundamentals are improving,” he told Bernama, adding that the benchmark is likely to trade within the 1,620–1,635 range today.

Among heavyweights, Maybank added one sen to RM9.99, Tenaga Nasional gained six sen to RM13.18, IHH rose 18 sen to RM8.25, while Public Bank fell two sen to RM4.36 and CIMB eased three sen to RM7.57.

On the most active list, Genetec slipped 3.5 sen to 28.5 sen, Nationgate lost seven sen to 92.5 sen, Asian Pac and Aizo eased one sen to 12 sen and 4.5 sen respectively, while Borneo Oil was flat at one sen.

Top gainers included Nestle, which rose RM1 to RM110.80, Time Dotcom up 33 sen to RM5.10, KL Kepong up 16 sen to RM20.76, Dutch Lady up 16 sen to RM29.30, and Allianz up 12 sen to RM18.66.

Among the top losers, Hong Leong Bank fell 16 sen to RM21.34, MPI slipped 14 sen to RM32.66, UEM Edgenta lost 12.5 sen to 78 sen, Sunway down 12 sen to RM5.43, and Vitrox eased eight sen to RM4.15.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index gained 27.88 points to 12,077.36, the FBM Emas Shariah Index added 39.31 points to 12,040.0, and the FBMT 100 Index rose 24.34 points to 11,853.59.

The FBM Mid 70 Index advanced 26.31 points to 16,990.09, while the FBM ACE Index slipped 12.32 points to 4,892.12.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index fell 1.18 points to 18,649.08, the Plantation Index gained 35.89 points to 8,235.01, the Energy Index eased 0.30 of-a-point to 754.99, and the Industrial Products & Services Index dipped 0.70 of-a-point to 164.02. — Bernama