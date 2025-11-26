KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — Petronas Gas Bhd (PGB) posted a lower net profit of RM444.23 million in the third quarter (3Q) ended Sept 30, 2025, from RM493.67 million in the same period last year.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, PGB said revenue for the quarter also slipped to RM1.62 billion from RM1.66 billion in the same period a year ago.

The group said the lower revenue was mainly from the utilities segment in line with lower product prices and the gas transportation segment following a downward tariff adjustment arising from the sharing factor for the prior year’s lower internal gas consumption (IGC).

For the first nine-month period, PGB posted a lower net profit of RM1.36 billion compared to RM1.42 billion in the same period last year, while revenue slipped to RM4.80 billion from RM4.92 billion previously.

Regarding prospects, the company said it continues to demonstrate resilience through disciplined operations, proactive asset management and sustained cost optimisation efforts, despite operational challenges during the year.

“In the upcoming quarter, the group expects maintenance activities to intensify as part of ongoing reliability and safety assurance programmes, and the rebates adjustment in relation to the new electricity tariffs structure announced by the government will continue to exert pressure on the utilities segment’s revenue.

“PGB remains focused on prudent cost management, operational excellence, and long-term sustainability, ensuring safe, reliable, and efficient operations that continue to create enduring value for all stakeholders,” it said. — Bernama