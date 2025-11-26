KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — Genting Plantations Bhd posted a net profit of RM86.50 million for the third quarter (3Q) ended September 30, 2025, up from RM83.05 million a year earlier amid stronger palm kernel (PK) prices and better sales volume.

Revenue increased to RM846.96 million from RM718.53 million, supported by higher contribution from the property segment arising from newly launched projects as well as the downstream manufacturing segment’s improved sales volume.

Genting Plantations said crude palm oil (CPO) prices in 3Q 2025 remained supported by increasing biodiesel demand and strong buying interest from India ahead of the festive season.

“However, ample US soybean supplies following a build-up in inventories due to a sharp decline in China’s imports exerted downward pressure on soybean prices, which were closely tracked by palm oil,” it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

The group’s achieved CPO prices for 3Q 2025 were comparable to the corresponding period of the previous year, and higher year-on-year on a year-to-date basis.

“The group’s achieved PK prices increased by a greater extent supported by continued steady global demand amid tight lauric supplies,” it said.

The average selling price of CPO was RM3,779 per metric tonne in the quarter under review compared to RM3,725 a year earlier, while PK’s average selling price was RM3,294 per metric tonne against RM2,590 in 3Q 2024.

Meanwhile the company said fresh fruit bunch (FFB) production in 3Q 2025 declined year-on-year mainly due to a low cropping trend experienced by some estates within the group.

For the nine-month period, net profit rose to RM340.33 million from RM211.0 million, while revenue increased to RM2.33 billion from RM2.08 billion.

In separate statement, Genting Plantations said the group’s prospects for the rest of the year will track the performance of its mainstay plantation segment, which is in turn dependent principally on the movements in palm products prices and the group’s FFB production.

It added that given the encouraging response towards the property segment’s recent developments, namely the U.Reka in Genting Indahpura and Genting Industrial City in Genting Pura Kencana (both in Johor), more launches are being planned. — Bernama