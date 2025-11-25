KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — The Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) has secured impressive sales totalling RM432.18 million at the 35th Saudi Build 2025, comprising RM251.26 million from the Malaysia Pavilion and RM180.92 million from business-matching sessions.

Saudi Build is one of the major trade exhibitions for construction services and building materials in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, held at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre (RICEC).

The Malaysia Pavilion, spearheaded by Matrade, comprised 16 exhibitors representing a diverse range of construction-related industries, including building materials, engineering services, smart construction technologies, project management and energy-efficient solutions.

“Collectively, the pavilion recorded total sales amounting to RM251.26 million,” it said in a statement today.

Matrade said the initiative underscores Malaysia’s commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 agenda and to strengthening bilateral trade and investment ties between the two countries, particularly in the construction and infrastructure sectors, which remain key pillars of economic development in both nations.

Saudi Arabia is one of the most dynamic construction markets in the world, and Matrade’s participation in Saudi Build 2025 reflects its substantial efforts to position Malaysian companies as reliable partners in delivering quality, sustainable, and innovative solutions aligned with Vision 2030’s transformative projects.

This participation has opened doors for continued engagement between Malaysian and Saudi industry players, and the visibility gained is expected to further strengthen Malaysia’s position as a strategic partner in Saudi Arabia’s infrastructure and national development, it said.

According to Matrade, throughout the four-day exhibition starting from November 3, 2025, the Malaysia Pavilion attracted strong interest from Saudi and regional stakeholders, including developers, contractors, consultants, and investors, resulting in promising business leads and the identification of key areas of mutual interest.

Malaysian participants engaged in numerous business discussions to explore opportunities in Saudi Arabia’s various giga and mega projects.

Complementing the exhibition was Matrade’s Global Buyers Programme (GBP), bringing in international buyers from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Nigeria and Senegal.

The business-matching sessions facilitated by Matrade generated promising trade leads and potential export opportunities for Malaysian participants, resulting in RM180.92 million in total sales.

Participation at Saudi Build 2025 is part of Matrade’s strategic efforts to expand Malaysian companies’ footprint in high-growth markets within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

Building on the success of this inaugural participation, Matrade and its stakeholders plan to further promote Malaysian companies in expanding their footprint in West Asia through continued involvement in major trade exhibitions and business missions.

These initiatives aim to enhance Malaysia’s exports of construction services, building materials, and green technology solutions, in line with the government’s aspiration to diversify export markets and increase the global competitiveness of Malaysian companies. — Bernama