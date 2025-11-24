KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — Foreign investors were net sellers for the week ended November 21, 2025 across eight markets, with total outflows reaching US$6.73 billion (RM28 billion), about 1.9 times more than the week before.

MBSB Investment Bank Bhd’s (MBSB IB) Fund Flow Report said for the sixth consecutive week, Taiwan saw net foreign outflows totalling US$4.55 billion last week, the largest since early March this year and the highest in the region last week, while South Korea posted its third straight week of net foreign outflows at US$2.30 billion, about 1.7 times larger than the prior week.

“As for Thailand, it registered its fourth straight week of net foreign outflows, totalling US$108.5 million and Vietnam continued to post weekly net foreign outflows since late July, with last week totalling US$72.3 million,” MBSB said.

The investment bank also said most indices tracked closed in the red last week, with 16 out of 20 registering declines.

The top three performers were the Philippines’ PSEI (7.4 per cent), Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh VSE (1.2 per cent), and India’s SENSEX (0.79 per cent).

The top three worst performers were Hong Kong’s Hang Seng (-5.1 per cent), South Korea’s KOSPI (-3.9 per cent), and China’s Shenzen CSI 300 (-3.8 per cent).

The FBMKLCI ended lower by -0.5 per cent.

For Malaysia, after a brief return to buying the previous week, foreign investors turned net sellers again, offloading RM1.03 billion worth of domestic equities.

Foreign selling was recorded every day except Monday (RM17.6 million), with Tuesday (RM458.5 million) recording the largest outflow, followed by Friday (RM377.7 million), Wednesday (RM204.1 million), and Thursday (RM11.1 million).

“The only two sectors that recorded net foreign inflows last week were plantation (RM148.4 million) and financial services (RM79.6 million), while the top three sectors that recorded net foreign outflows were industrial products and services (RM377.2 million), utilities (RM254.4 million), and telecommunication and media (RM106.3 million).

Local institutions turned net buyers at RM1.01 billion after briefly recording net sales of RM318 million on Bursa Malaysia the week before.

Local retailers became net buyers at RM28.1 million after two consecutive weeks of net selling.

The average daily trading volume was mixed: local retailers registered a 0.3 per cent decline, while local institutions and foreign investors recorded increases of 2.3 per cent and 16.8 per cent, respectively. — Bernama