JOHOR BAHRU, Dec 21 — The Malaysian Pineapple Industry Board (LPNM) will focus on strengthening the downstream pineapple industry in the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) by prioritising research and development (R&D), innovation, and the commercialisation of high-value products to diversify the sector and enhance its economic potential.

Its deputy director-general, Linda Buang said the 13MP marks a strategic shift from the R&D focus of the 12MP to a greater emphasis on the commercialisation and widespread adoption of industrial applications.

“During the 12MP, LPNM focused on developing applications based on foundational research from universities and research agencies, while the 13MP will build on these findings, advancing them to the pre-commercial and commercial stages for industrial use,” she told Bernama in a recent interview at LPNM’s headquarters here. Also present was Product Development and Biotechnology Division director, Elmie Adha Ismail.

Linda further highlighted that, throughout 12MP, LPNM collaborated with local universities, research agencies, and industry players to carry out 17 product development studies on downstream pineapple products across the food and non-food sectors.

“Some projects have been completed as prototypes or final products, and the remaining projects are expected to be completed between January and March next year. About 30 per cent are already in the commercialisation phase,” she added.

LPNM is developing a wide range of products, including animal feed made from pineapple waste, cosmetics, health products, textiles from pineapple leaves, pineapple leather, children’s toothpaste, oral mouth sprays, natural pineapple-based sweeteners, and various food and pharmaceutical products.

In addition, the board is working on new technologies and equipment, such as pineapple plant shredders, waste-drying machines, and fibre production machines.

Linda emphasised that the selection of research topics is conducted by an evaluation committee, prioritising projects that are commercially viable, meet the needs of producers and consumers, and have significant market potential.

“This ensures that the research delivers a tangible impact for pineapple growers, helping to expand the industry’s value chain and generate substantial income for all stakeholders,” she said.

LPNM is currently running a Transfer of Technology (TOT) programme, involving over 1,000 participants nationwide from 2021 to 2025. The programme focuses on downstream product development and ensuring that research outcomes are applied within the pineapple industry, opening up new business opportunities.

Linda pointed out that the entire pineapple plant holds potential for high-value products.

“From the fruit, leaves, stems, to the crown, every part can be converted into a valuable product. The concept of three harvests-fruit, sprout, and waste - can significantly increase the income of pineapple farmers and entrepreneurs,” she added.

To support the goal of product commercialisation next year, LPNM plans to launch a series of promotional campaigns, including participation in the Malaysia Agriculture, Horticulture, and Agro Tourism Exhibition (MAHA) 2026, scheduled to take place in MAEPS, Serdang in Sept 2026.

LPNM also intends to organise an Innovation Day, showcasing innovative pineapple-based products developed with the help of local universities. This event is expected to be held either in Johor or Kuala Lumpur in mid-2026.

Elaborating on the 13MP, Linda said efforts are being made to increase pineapple plantation areas in Peninsular Malaysia and Sarawak, with a goal of enhancing production capacity to meet both fresh pineapple demand and the growing need for processed products.

“Currently, around 18,600 hectares of land are dedicated to pineapple plantations nationwide, including in Sarawak and Sabah. Our target for 13MP is to expand this area to 30,000 hectares by 2030, with a particular focus on Sarawak, due to its availability of vast land,” she said.

This expansion will be supported by the introduction of new technologies, including more efficient harvesting methods, with the aim to increase productivity per hectare, from 43,000 to 70,000 plants.

Linda added that the Federal government has approved an allocation of RM288 million to LPNM for the 13MP, nearly double the budget allocated during the 12MP.

“This funding will strengthen the entire pineapple industry value chain, from cultivation and processing to innovation and marketing,” she said, adding that the 13MP is a critical phase in advancing Malaysia’s pineapple industry to become more sustainable, competitive, and commercially viable. — Bernama