KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — The ringgit closed marginally lower against the US dollar today, as the market saw a mild correction following recent gains despite supportive domestic economic data.

At 6 pm, the ringgit edged down to 4.1290/1345 versus the greenback from Thursday’s close of 4.1260/1300.

Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd chief economist Dr Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid said traders engaged in profit-taking after the local currency’s sharp rise over the last eight trading days.

“The strong upward momentum in previous sessions likely encouraged some traders to lock in their gains.

“Also, as announced earlier today, Malaysia’s third quarter 2025 gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 5.2 per cent, which was in line with consensus expectations, continued to indicate stable economic momentum, offering medium-term support for the ringgit,” he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, Mohd Afzanizam also said the reopening of the US federal government provided some support for the greenback, although the impact on currency markets remained relatively contained.

At the close, the ringgit traded mostly lower against a basket of major currencies.

It climbed versus the yen to 2.6690/6728 from 2.6700/6728 at Thursday’s close but fell against the euro to 4.7983/8047 from 4.7928/7974 yesterday and slipped vis-a-vis the British pound to 5.4313/4385 from 5.4282/4334 previously.

The ringgit traded mixed against Asean currencies.

It strengthened against the Thai baht to 12.7356/7580 from 12.7724/7903 at yesterday’s close and rose versus the Singapore dollar to 3.1720/1765 from 3.1729/1762.

However, it eased vis-a-vis the Indonesian rupiah to 247.1/247.5 from 246.6/247.0 yesterday and was unchanged against the Philippine peso at 6.99/7.00. — Bernama