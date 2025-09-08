KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — Bursa Malaysia opened higher on Monday, catching up with regional markets that rallied last Friday.

At 9.21am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 4.06 points to 1,582.21 from last Thursday’s close of 1,578.15.

The index began the session 3.07 points firmer at 1,581.22.

Market breadth was positive, with 283 gainers and 151 decliners, while 340 counters were unchanged. Another 2,568 were untraded and eight suspended.

The local bourse was closed on Friday for the Maulidur Rasul holiday.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd, vice-president of equity research, Thong Pak Leng, said the FBM KLCI ended last week on a flat note during a short trading week with muted buying support.

He said that the barometer index is expected to play catch-up with the strong regional performance last Friday and hover within the 1,580-1,595 range.

“We noticed that although the recently concluded earnings season had been decent, most research houses prefer to remain cautious. Hence, the KLCI is expected to trend between 1,620 and 1,690 by end-2025,” he added.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank rose one sen to RM10.00, Public Bank gained two sen to RM4.29, Tenaga Nasional added 10 sen to RM13.16, while IHH Healthcare and Press Metal were flat at RM6.91 and RM5.58, respectively. CIMB eased five sen to RM7.25.

In active trade, Jaks advanced half-a-sen to 10.5 sen, NexG was one sen higher at 49 sen, while Velesto and Wawasan Dengkil both gained half-a-sen to 21 sen and 26 sen, respectively.

On the broader market, the FBM Emas Index added 35.15 points to 11,750.44, the FBMT 100 Index gained 32.72 points to 11,516.88, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 45.73 points to 11,721.25.

The FBM 70 Index climbed 60.87 points to 16,495.58, while the FBM ACE Index was 12.68 points higher at 4,751.41.

By sector, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 0.53 of-a-point to 163.52, the Plantation Index advanced 16.22 points to 7,620.65, and the Financial Services Index gained 29.35 points to 18,143.79. The Energy Index eased 1.59 points to 742.03. — Bernama