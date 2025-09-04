TANJUNG MALIM, Sept 4 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today launched Malaysia’s first assembly plant dedicated exclusively to electric vehicles (EVs), marking a major milestone for Proton and the nation’s automotive industry.

Located within the Automotive High Tech Valley (AHTV) in Tanjung Malim, Perak, the Proton EV plant has a maximum production capacity of 45,000 units a year.

The facility begins full-scale operations this month, just seven months after its groundbreaking in February.

Vehicle bodies being assembled at Proton’s new EV plant in Tanjung Malim, Perak, which began full-scale operations this month, September 4, 2025. — Picture by Yusof Isa

The Proton e.MAS7 — Malaysia’s first EV, launched in December last year — will be the first completely knocked down (CKD) model assembled at the plant, followed by the smaller e.MAS5.

Through Proton’s partnership with Zhejiang Geely Holding Ltd, other premium brands such as Zeekr will also be locally assembled at the site.

Built at a cost of RM82 million, the plant spans 5.57 acres. The first phase, valued at RM47 million, provides capacity for 20,000 units annually, with scalability up to 45,000 units.

Developed with technical input from Geely, the facility integrates automation with skilled operators and is equipped with tyre manipulators, sub-assembly lines, glass glazing machines, and EV electrical testing systems. Quality control will be reinforced with advanced inspection tools, while a dedicated part preparation area will streamline component handling.

Automated systems installing car doors on the assembly line at Proton’s dedicated EV plant in Tanjung Malim, Perak, September 4, 2025. — Picture by Yusof Isa

The plant has already hired 30 technical staff and is expected to generate more than 200 jobs in the long term, particularly in EV industrialisation and technical services for the local community.

During the launch, AHTV Alliance Sdn Bhd signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with Railway Assets Corporation and Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTM) to conduct a feasibility study on a new railway logistics hub for AHTV.

The proposed hub is aimed at improving container transport efficiency by shifting from road to rail, supporting sustainability targets and AHTV’s development as a regional hub for new energy and next-generation vehicles.

Proton Chief Executive Officer Dr Li Chunrong said the launch of the plant marks “a historic milestone” for the company and the nation.

An electric vehicle chassis is prepared at Proton’s new plant, part of the Automotive High Tech Valley (AHTV) development. — September 04,2025. — Picture by Yusof Isa

“This facility, built with advanced technology and a focus on scalability, will be the backbone of our commitment to producing world-class electric vehicles. The Proton e.MAS7, which has already been embraced by Malaysian consumers, is just the beginning of our journey towards a sustainable future,” he said.