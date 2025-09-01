BERLIN, Sept 1 — Germany’s consumer watchdog has filed a lawsuit against snack maker Mondelez after it reduced the size of its Milka chocolate bars from 100 grammes (gm) to 90 gm without lowering the price, reported German Press Agency (dpa).

The Bremen regional court confirmed that the Hamburg consumer protection agency had filed the case, accusing the United States (US) food giant of unfair competition and misleading customers.

“Many consumers have been buying Milka in the same packaging for years and assume the filling quantity has not changed,” said food expert Armin Valet from the consumer protection agency.

“They are being deceived, as many varieties now contain only 90 gm for the same or even a higher price.”

The agency said the reduction was barely visible, with the bar itself a millimetre thinner but the design and packaging unchanged. The new weight is displayed on the front of the wrapper, but often in small print obscured by supermarket shelving, it added.

The watchdog wants clearer labelling, such as a prominent warning for at least six months whenever package contents shrink.

Mondelez rejected the allegations, saying transparency for consumers was a top priority.

“We clearly state the new weight on the product packaging,” a company spokeswoman said, adding that Mondelez informed customers on social media, and a full overview of sizes and weights was available online.

The company said soaring supply chain and ingredient costs had left it with little choice. Cocoa prices have nearly tripled in the past year, hitting record highs, the spokeswoman added.

The court will now give Mondelez a chance to respond before deciding whether to hold a hearing, a court spokeswoman said. — Bernama-dpa