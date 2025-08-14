KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — Johor Corporation’s real estate and infrastructure arm JLand Group Sdn Bhd has entered into a three-year collaboration with China’s ZGC International Holding Ltd to position Johor as Asean’s innovation launchpad.

In a statement today, JLand Group said the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the two companies would cover three core initiatives, namely investment and relocation facilitation, Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) project implementation, and the development of a Johor innovation centre.

“This partnership is a strategic leap in scaling our ecosystems globally. ZGC brings a proven innovation model and global reach that will connect Ibrahim Technopolis and the JS-SEZ with future-focused companies, capital and technologies,” said JLand group managing director Datuk Akmal Ahmad.

He said the partnership reflects the company’s commitment to building with purpose, not just physical assets, but also resilient, innovation-ready ecosystems, delivering long-term value for both global partners and local champions.

Meanwhile, ZGC International general manager Jiang Lu said JLand Group’s vision aligns with the company’s strategy to connect global innovation with high-potential markets.

“This partnership gives our network a strategic foothold in Johor, one of the region’s most dynamic industrial destinations,” he said.

Under the MoU, the investment facilitation initiative would allow global technology companies to be supported in setting up operations in JLand’s industrial parks, while the cooperation under the JS-SEZ will involve joint marketing, intelligence sharing and strategic co-development.

The Johor innovation centre development would involve the co-creating of a regional hub for innovation, research and development and ecosystem building in Johor, the statement said.

It said the collaboration supports national and state priorities under Maju Johor 2030, the 13th Malaysia Plan and initiatives in digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence and cross-border economic zones.

As China’s leading cross-border innovation platform, ZGC International specialises in global incubation, investment matchmaking, startup acceleration and talent sourcing, with operations in the United States, Europe and Asia. — Bernama