JOHOR BAHRU, Aug 13 — Johor has emerged as the nation’s leading data centre investment hub with 42 projects worth RM164.45 billion approved as of the second quarter (2Q) this year.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said these projects are expected to create over 6,000 quality job opportunities and contribute 78.6 per cent of the country’s operational IT capacity.

He also stated that Johor is targeting to house six per cent of Malaysia’s data centre capacity by the year 2030.

“In line with this development, the state government aspires to position Johor as a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and the nation’s digital economy. This will be achieved through the integration of smart technologies in public services, enhancing the competitiveness of industries, and building an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem so that the benefits of technology can be enjoyed by all levels of society,” he said in a Facebook post.

He added that the combination of large-scale data centre infrastructure, advances in AI technology, and progressive government policies will further position Johor as a potential regional digital innovation hub.

“This initiative will not only drive economic growth but also improve the quality of life for the people of Johor through high-skilled job opportunities, the development of new industries, and smart solutions to everyday challenges,” he said.

In the same post, Onn Hafiz also shared that he met with Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo to discuss the direction of the state’s digital development at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec) in Kuala Lumpur today.

He said the meeting served as an important platform to strengthen Johor’s role in the Data Centre Task Force (DCTF) and ensure that data centre development is carried out comprehensively, sustainably, and with real impact for the people. — Bernama