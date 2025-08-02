KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — Capsphere, Malaysia’s first asset-based peer-to-peer (P2P) financing platform, has entered into a strategic collaboration with CGC Digital, the fintech subsidiary of Credit Guarantee Corporation Malaysia Bhd (CGC), to introduce new financing products for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The SME financing products are underpinned by CGC Digital’s credit guarantee, designed to reduce credit risk and expand access to funding for eligible SMEs.

In a statement today, CGC said that, through the partnership, SMEs can now apply for financing via Capsphere’s platform and benefit from a credit risk-sharing arrangement supported by CGC Digital.

The offering includes Accounts Receivable (AR) and Accounts Payable (AP) financing, with AR financing enabling SMEs to receive early payments on invoices, while AP financing supports timely supplier payments to enhance cash flow, operational continuity, and supplier relationships.

Capshere chief executive officer (CEO) Yoon Jun Jie said the launch of the AR and AP financing products backed by CGC Digital’s guarantee marks a key milestone in the company’s mission to unlock fair and secure access to capital for SMEs.

He said this initiative also reflects CGC Digital’s commitment to enabling inclusive, tech-driven financing for underserved and growing micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), while fostering a more robust digital financing ecosystem through strategic de-risking partnerships.

Meanwhile, CGC Digital CEO Yushida Husin said the collaboration is a strong addition to CGC’s growing fintech ecosystem.

“We are proud to support emerging digital platforms in broadening financing access while sharing risk to promote SME resilience,” she said.

Key features of the Capsphere-CGC Digital initiative include credit guarantees on a risk-sharing basis for eligible SME transactions, enhanced financing access for underserved and growth-stage businesses, and seamless integration into Capsphere’s asset-based financing model.

The product is now live, with the first SME financing note currently open on the Capsphere platform.

SMEs across Malaysia can apply online and benefit from CGC Digital’s credit risk-sharing support, helping reduce barriers to funding while safeguarding commercial discipline. — Bernama