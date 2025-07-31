KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — ITMAX System Bhd’s 65 per cent subsidiary, Southmax Sdn Bhd, has been awarded a RM145 million contract by the Johor Bahru City Council (MBJB) for the deployment and maintenance of the smart traffic light system across the Johor Bahru area.

In a Bursa Malaysia filing today, ITMAX said the contract was for 240 months from Aug 1, 2025, to July 31, 2045.

In a separate statement, ITMAX managing director and chief executive officer William Tan Wei Lun said the contract was the second award from MBJB, which further expands its smart city footprint in Johor Bahru.

He added that the award reflected the growing confidence that local councils place in ITMAX’s artificial intelligence (AI)-powered infrastructure solutions and reaffirms its position as a trusted long-term partner in Johor’s smart city transformation.

“Through the implementation of our smart traffic light system, we aim to not only enhance traffic efficiency across the city but also contribute towards reducing carbon emissions and advancing Johor State’s broader ESG objectives,” he said. — Bernama