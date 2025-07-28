KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — The Securities Commission Malaysia’s (SC) upcoming Capital Market Masterplan 4 (CMP4) will align with current national priorities, including the 13th Malaysia Plan, the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR) and other government economic initiatives.

SC chairman Datuk Mohammad Faiz Azmi said this will give momentum to capital mobilisation for transition, adaptation and climate resilience financing.

“We hope to increase the amount of green investments to support our energy transition and to help prepare for a hotter future,” he said in his welcoming address at the Eco-Business Conference 2025 today.

Mohammad Faiz had previously highlighted that this year, the SC will begin the process of shaping views and insights over the long term, including vision and objectives, in developing CMP4, which succeeds CMP3 (2021-2025).

At the same event, he said the National Sustainability Reporting Framework (NSRF) was launched in September 2024 to ensure consistent and comparable sustainability reporting by corporate Malaysia and to align with the IFRS Sustainability Disclosure Standards issued by the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB).

“Our efforts have already earned Malaysia international recognition by the IFRS Foundation for being one of the first adopters of the ISSB standards in Asean.

“This year marks the first phase of NSRF implementation involving large Main Market issuers above RM2 billion in market capitalisation — some 130 companies — and we will see the fruits of their work next year when the annual reports are finalised for 2025,” he added. — Bernama