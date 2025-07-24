PETALING JAYA, July 24 — Malaysia’s semiconductor exports remained resilient, growing 15.7 per cent in the first six months of this year alone (1H 2025), outpacing overall export growth of 3.8 per cent, said Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

He said that every RM1 spent triggers over RM2 in direct output across the economy through supply chains, supporting sectors, and household incomes.

“In total, the industry generated RM4.9 trillion in economic output last year, underscoring its role as a national multiplier,” he said in his remarks at the ASEAN Semiconductor Summit (ASEMIS) 2025, today.

Tengku Zafrul said that, amid global headwinds, the 1H 2025 performance clearly shows Malaysia’s relevance and competitiveness in the global semiconductor space.

He said that what is equally important is that this growth is spreading -- from Penang and Selangor to Kedah, Negeri Sembilan, Perak and Sarawak.

Moreover, he said it is not just lifting big players, but also nearly 1,000 small and medium enterprises that form the bedrock of its semiconductor ecosystem.

“What makes this industry so vital is also its far-reaching impact,” he said. — Bernama