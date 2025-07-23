KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Bursa Malaysia opened marginally higher today, supported by value-seeking investors engaging in selective accumulation.

At 9.06am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 0.63 of a point to 1,520.03 from yesterday’s close of 1,519.40.

At the opening bell, the benchmark index was 0.08 of a point higher at 1,519.48.

Turnover stood at 126.93 million shares, valued at RM68.23 million.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd equity research vice-president Thong Pak Leng said the FBM KLCI closed lower yesterday in tandem with the weak regional performance.

“However, we expect value-seeking investors to continue supporting the market through selective accumulation. Hence, we anticipate the benchmark index to consolidate within the 1,510–1,520 range today,” he told Bernama.

On the global front, Thong said Wall Street closed mixed, with the S&P 500 hitting another record high at 6,309.62 (+0.06 per cent) as investors digested a new batch of earnings, including a tariff warning from General Motors.

The Dow rose 0.4 per cent, while the Nasdaq slipped 0.39 per cent ahead of key earnings reports from major tech giants.

Among the heavyweight counters, Maybank added four sen to RM9.57, Tenaga Nasional was two sen better at RM13.80, CIMB improved one sen to RM6.56, Public Bank lost three sen to RM4.28, while CelcomDigi and Press Metal were flat at RM3.79 and RM5.21, respectively.

Active counters were led by NexG, followed by Enproserve, with both accumulating 1.5 sen each to 52 sen and 28 sen, respectively. PRG advanced half-a-sen to 9.5 sen, Eco-Shop added one sen to RM1.32, while EA Holdings was down half-a-sen to half-a-sen.

On the broader index board, the FBM Emas Index was 13.04 points higher at 11,432.77, the FBMT 100 Index rose 10.54 points to 11,192.48, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was up 7.64 points to 11,454.99.

The FBM 70 Index gained 41.42 points to 16,597.29, while the FBM ACE Index trimmed 7.19 points to 4,617.41.

By sector, the Financial Services Index put on 36.2 points to 17,346.87, the Energy Index edged down 0.46 of a point to 739.71, and the Plantation Index improved 12.40 points to 7,408.55. The Industrial Products and Services Index rose 0.11 of a point to 154.15. — Bernama