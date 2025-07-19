KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — Bursa Malaysia is likely to maintain its upward bias next week, building on the renewed buying interest seen over the past two sessions, said UOB Kay Hian Wealth Advisors Sdn Bhd head of investment research Mohd Sedek Jantan.

He foresees the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) trading within the 1,540-1,550 range, potentially retesting levels recorded prior to the deadline of the reciprocal tariff deferral.

“While (the United States) President Donald Trump’s administration has yet to announce any formal amendments to Malaysia’s tariff arrangement, the precedent set by recent favourable outcomes for Indonesia and Vietnam lends credence to the prospect of Malaysia’s 25 per cent tariff being reviewed,” he told Bernama.

Furthermore, he said the stronger-than-expected second-quarter gross domestic product figure should offer a constructive backdrop for market sentiment in the week ahead.

“In our assessment, the combination of resilient domestic growth and compelling equity valuations, particularly within a selectively risk-on environment is likely to continue attracting foreign investor interest into the Malaysian market,” he added.

According to the Statistics Department Malaysia (DoSM), Malaysia’s economy is forecast to grow by 4.5 per cent in the second quarter of 2025 (2Q 2025) based on advance gross domestic product (GDP) estimates, slightly outpacing the previous quarter’s 4.4 per cent.

Growth is expected to be driven by robust domestic demand amid global headwinds.

For the week just ended, the benchmark index fell 10.21 points to 1,525.86 from 1,536.07 a week earlier. The FBM Emas Index declined 63.75 points to 11,479.83, the FBMT 100 Index dropped 67.05 points to 11,241.69, the FBM Emas Shariah Index slid 14.60 points to 11,537.87, the FBM 70 Index shed 63.63 points to 16,697.72, while the FBM ACE Index rose 133.62 points to 4,671.79.

By sector, the Financial Services Index dipped 253.30 points to 17,354.83, the Plantation Index reduced 8.56 points to 7,441.89 and the Energy Index went up 1.51 points to 739.13.

Weekly turnover narrowed to 15.53 billion units worth RM11.77 billion from 16.21 billion units worth RM11.43 billion in the previous week.

Main Market volume fell to 6.73 billion units valued at RM10.07 billion, compared with 6.99 billion units valued at RM10.02 billion previously.

Warrant turnover depreciated to 6.83 billion units worth RM966.72 million from 7.82 billion units worth RM911.38 million a week earlier.

ACE Market volume widened to 1.97 billion units valued at RM729.96 million versus 1.41 billion units valued at RM490.78 million previously. — Bernama