KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Malaysia’s trade performance remained firm in the first half of 2025 (1H2025), rising by 4.8 per cent to RM1.46 trillion compared to the corresponding period in 2024, according to the Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry (Miti).

In a statement today, Miti said exports were up by 3.8 per cent to RM760.2 billion and imports rose 5.9 per cent to RM704.67 billion, while the trade surplus stood at RM55.53 billion.

“Trade performance for June 2025, however, experienced a modest 1.2 per cent decline to RM234.85 billion compared to June 2024.

“Exports contracted by 3.5 per cent to RM121.72 billion, while imports rose 1.2 per cent to RM113.13 billion,” it said.

Miti said trade surplus rebounded to RM8.59 billion in June from RM759.9 million in May, marking the 62nd consecutive month of surplus since May 2020, thus reflecting continued resilience in Malaysia’s external trade position.

The ministry primarily attributed the decline in exports in June to lower shipments of manufactured and mining goods, particularly petroleum products, liquified natural gas and crude petroleum.

“This contraction was partly cushioned by continued strength in exports of palm oil and palm oil-based agricultural products, which posted double-digit growth in June 2025, extending its growth streak to the 15th consecutive months.

“This was also supported by increased exports of machinery, equipment and parts as well as electrical and electronics (E&E) products,” it added.

Miti said the growth in E&E exports is consistent with the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics projection of an 11.2 per cent rise in global semiconductor sales for 2025.

In terms of destinations, exports to major trading partners, namely the United States, the European Union and Taiwan, registered growth in June 2025.

“Exports to Mexico also increased, primarily driven by higher shipments of E&E products.

“As for the United States’ tariff measures, Malaysia remains committed to continuing engagement to achieve a balanced and mutually beneficial bilateral trade arrangement,” it said.

The ministry said Miti and the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation are also intensifying efforts to build a more resilient trade ecosystem, including diversifying export markets and strengthening trade ties through Free Trade Agreements. — Bernama