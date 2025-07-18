PUTRAJAYA, July 18 — The national fisheries sector recorded a 7.1 per cent growth in output in 2024, with total production reaching 1.91 million tonnes compared to 1.79 million tonnes the previous year.

The Department of Fisheries Malaysia (DOF), in a statement today, said the sector contributed RM11.8 billion to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), accounting for 0.7 per cent of the national GDP, with the annual growth rate increasing to 2.9 per cent.

“The overall value of the fisheries sector rose from RM16.5 billion in 2023 to RM16.9 billion in 2024, representing a 2.5 per cent growth,” the statement said.

According to DOF, the increase in output was driven by the capture fisheries subsector, which recorded landings of 1.39 million tonnes, a 9.6 per cent increase from 2023.

Of this total, coastal fisheries contributed 1.18 million tonnes; deep-sea fisheries, 210,000 tonnes; and inland fisheries, 9,652 tonnes.

As for the aquaculture subsector, DOF reported a moderate increase in production to 511,000 tonnes, compared to 506,000 tonnes the previous year.

Despite a slight decline in seaweed production, freshwater and brackish water aquaculture saw growth of 5.7 per cent and two per cent, respectively.

In the ornamental fish and aquatic plant subsector, DOF stated that production dropped to 209 million ornamental fish and 21 million bundles of aquatic plants.

On international trade, DOF reported that Malaysia’s fisheries exports were valued at RM4.02 billion, while imports reached RM6.35 billion.

“Major export destinations included China, Vietnam and Thailand, with the main products consisting of fresh, chilled and frozen goods based on the specific demands of each market,” the statement added.

DOF said the fisheries sector involves a large labour force, including around 106,000 fishermen and 16,873 active aquaculture operators nationwide.

Commenting on the sector’s performance, Fisheries director-general Datuk Adnan Hussain said it reflects the sector’s resilience and steady performance, with a significant contribution to national food security, coastal economic development and public well-being. — Bernama