KUCHING, July 16 — Amanah Saham Sarawak (Assar) today announced a final dividend of 3.0 sen per unit for the financial year 2025.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said the second distribution after the interim distribution in January would involve a payment of RM14.52 million to 57,870 investors, calculated based on the remaining unit holdings as of June 30, 2025.

“Assar’s total dividend for the financial year ending June 30, 2025 is 6.0 sen per unit, comprising an interim dividend of 3.0 sen per unit plus a final dividend of 3.0 sen per unit, with a total distribution of RM28.76 million,” he said when announcing the dividend distribution here.

Abang Johari said that to ensure Assar remains relevant and close to the hearts of the community, Assar needs to take the initiative to reach out to investors, especially those in the rural areas.

He said the launch of Assar’s mobile office today was also important in its efforts to reach out to investors.

“With the launch of this mobile office, I am confident that more people will have easy access to investment information and services related to Assar funds without having to come to the Assar office in Kuching.

“I hope initiatives like this will continue and expand. We want to see more innovations in the way services are delivered in this state, especially in rural areas - so that it is more inclusive, people-friendly and efficient,” he said.

Assar was launched on August 25, 1993 to provide opportunities for the bumiputera in Sarawak to participate in the country’s economic development through a collective investment scheme in the capital market. — Bernama