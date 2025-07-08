KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — YTL Power International Bhd has invested about RM10 billion in artificial intelligence (AI) and AI infrastructure to date and encourages Malaysian companies to invest in AI and leverage the infrastructure.

YTL Power is a subsidiary of YTL Corporation Bhd.

YTL Power vice president for commercial, Dominic Hua, said the company has invested in data centres, which he described as one of the world’s largest data centre parks, as well as in graphics processing units (GPUs) and a large language model.

“We have 200 megawatts operational, and we can go up to 600 megawatts. We have the world’s largest hyperscalers with us at our campus and a partnership with NVIDIA, which encompasses GPU chips.

“We also have the world’s fastest chips, the GP200 blackboard chips, in Malaysia, in our data centres right now, and they will be operational very soon,” he told reporters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil at the conclusion of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s official visits to Italy, France and Brazil.

Hua said Anwar understands the impact of AI and AI technology for the country, and has said that he wants the company to explore further investments in the area.

“We will invest, and we are very grateful for the support of the government, and also to be part of this trip and this delegation, where we see a lot of global interest in our expertise and technology.

“Being with this trip also allowed us to meet with our counterparts in Paris, Rome and Rio de Janeiro, and really share insights. Hopefully, we can export this knowledge, expertise and technology globally.”

Hua also said YTL Power is set to debut Malaysia’s very own large language model (LLM), ILMU 1.0 as well as Ryt Bank, Malaysia’s first AI-powered digital bank.

YTL Power International Bhd was part of the Malaysian delegation on the official visits, which began on July 1 and aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and boosting trade and economic cooperation.

Other Malaysian participants included Petroliam Nasional Bhd, Tenaga Nasional Bhd, Malayan Banking Bhd, FGV Holdings Bhd and Khazanah Nasional Bhd. — Bernama