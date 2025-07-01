KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) today announced the appointment of Tan Sri Mohd Nasir Ahmad as its new Group Chairman, effective August 1, replacing Tan Sri Jamaludin Ibrahim, who retired last April 30.

Mohd Nasir was Perbadanan Usahawan Nasional Berhad (PUNB) Chief Executive Officer until June 1, 2011. In 2018, he was appointed CIMB Holdings Berhad Group Chairman.

Prasarana, in a statement, also announced the appointment of its Group Chief Operating Officer (Operations), Amir Hamdan, as Acting President and Group Chief Executive Officer effective July 15, replacing Mohd Azharuddin Mat Sah, whose term expires on July 14.

Amir joined Prasarana in 2019 as Deputy Chief Financial Officer before being appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd in 2022.

During his tenure at Rapid Rail, he has driven various improvement initiatives that have contributed to increasing operational efficiency and reliability of rail services.

Amir holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Lincoln University of New Zealand and a Master's in Islamic Finance Practice from INCEIF University. He is also a certified member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

Prasarana also expressed its appreciation and gratitude to Jamaludin and Mohd Azharuddin for their services and leadership throughout their tenure with the company.

Their leadership has led to the success of Prasarana recording the highest daily rail and bus passenger count as December 31, 2024, which is 1.5 million, reducing the number of rail service disruptions from 255 in 2022 to 71 disruptions in 2024, as well as the introduction of several new initiatives such as the Rapid On-Demand (ROD) van service. — Bernama