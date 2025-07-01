KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — Bursa Malaysia opened marginally higher on Tuesday, supported by continued buying in selected heavyweights amid optimism over the economic outlook, an analyst said.

At 9.10am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 0.90 of a point, or 0.06 per cent, to 1,533.86 from Monday’s close of 1,532.96.

The benchmark index had opened 1.03 points higher at 1,533.99.

The broader market was positive, with 183 gainers beating 119 decliners. A total of 258 counters were unchanged, while 1,814 were untraded and 13 suspended.

Turnover stood at 186.42 million shares worth RM79.79 million.

Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd said the local bourse was likely to remain firm, tracking the upbeat performance on Wall Street, supported by the FBM KLCI’s undemanding valuations and window-dressing activities.

“We maintain a positive stance on the construction and utilities sectors, supported by foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into the data centre segment.

“Also, with Tenaga Nasional’s capital expenditure extending into the second half of 2025, we believe this will benefit power infrastructure specialists and cable manufacturers,” it said in a note.

On the broader market outlook, the firm said traders this week would monitor the US unemployment rate, non-farm payroll data, and a speech by US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later tonight.

Among the heavyweights, Malayan Banking rose 2.0 sen to RM9.72, Tenaga Nasional advanced 14 sen to RM14.52, while Public Bank and IHH Healthcare were unchanged at RM4.31 and RM6.82, respectively. CIMB fell 3.0 sen to RM6.76.

In active trade, Sapura Energy, NexG and Magma added half-a-sen each to 4.0 sen, 37.5 sen and 49.5 sen, respectively. SFP Tech slipped half-a-sen to 19.5 sen, while Pharmaniaga rose 1.0 sen to 14.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index climbed 14.88 points to 11,462.65, the FBMT 100 Index rose 13.61 points to 11,243.37, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index advanced 24.86 points to 11,463.10.

The FBM 70 Index gained 50.55 points to 16,450.16, while the FBM ACE Index added 6.83 points to 4,476.76.

By sector, the Financial Services Index eased 2.65 points to 17,647.93, the Industrial Products and Services Index slipped 0.55 of a point to 153.28, while the Plantation Index advanced 10.67 points to 7,360.87 and the Energy Index edged up 0.51 of a point to 735.79. — Bernama