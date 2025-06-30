KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — MyEG Services Bhd (MyEG) today announced its name change to Zetrix AI Bhd effective 9am, July 3 (Thursday).

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, the company said its stock short names would be changed from MYEG to ZETRIX

“The stock number remains unchanged,” it added.

MyEG is a concessionaire for the Malaysia Electronic-Government MSC Flagship Application, builds, operates and owns the electronic channel to deliver services from various government agencies to Malaysian citizens and businesses. — Bernama